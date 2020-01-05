HOUSTON — In times of crisis, children become most vulnerable. Research indicates stressful life events, including limited resources, loss of income contribute to child abuse. To prepare to care for these children who have experienced the unimaginable, Arms Wide Adoption Services now offers:
- Virtual Information Meetings for potential foster and adoptive parents. No one has to wait to start the process.
- Expanded Post Adoption services, including virtual therapy and family fun-kits, so families stay safe and strong in these challenging times.
For more information, visit: armswide.org or call 713-681-6991. Their address is: 6925 Portwest Drive, Suite 110, Houston, TX 77024.