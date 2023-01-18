Arise is changing the way we treat eating disorders

Arise provides accessible, affordable, and inclusive care for those struggling with eating disorders.

HOUSTON — It's estimated that nearly 10 percent of Texans, that's roughly 2.5 million people, will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime. Yet fewer than 20 percent will actually get the care that they need. Traditional treatment can be expensive, insufficient, and difficult to access.

Driven by their own experiences living with and recovering from eating disorders, Houstonians Joan Zhang and Amanda D'ambra created Arise.

The company seeks to change the narrative of what eating disorders "look like", while breaking barriers and building more inclusive care for those who need help.

Arise provides virtual, comprehensive eating disorder care that is trauma-informed, holistic, person-centered, and culturally sensitive. Each member is assigned a Care Advocate that provides peer mentorship, care navigation, and ongoing support throughout the healing journey. A collaborative in-house care team work together to offer therapy, nutrition therapy, psychiatry, and medical care.

The company's model is centered around the belief that community is key to recovery.

Arise is currently signing up new members and their care is covered by insurance.

Sign up at wearise.com or call 855-WEARISE (932-7473).