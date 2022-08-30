Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood from Netflix's "Partner Track"

HOUSTON — "Partner Track" is the new legal drama that's rocketing up the Netflix charts. Based on the best-selling novel by Helen Wan, the series follows Ingrid Yun, a young lawyer at a venerable New York City law firm, Parsons Valentine. As a woman of color surrounded by a 'boys club' at work, Ingrid grapples with just how far she's willing to go in order to pursue her dream of becoming a partner at the law firm.
Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, spoke with the stars of the show, Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood, about what makes the series so special.
"Partner Track" is now streaming on Netflix.