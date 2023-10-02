Antique Victorian Engagement Bracelets

In 1477 Archduke Maximillian of Austria gave Mary Burgundy a diamond ring, but the tradition only caught on with the elite. It wasn't really until 1947 when De Beers said "a diamond is forever" that diamond engagement rings began to replace the simple band.
In the Victorian Era, a groom would present a bracelet to his bride at the start of their engagement, and one on the day of their wedding.
Helen Schmidt, Owner of HVS Collections, joined Great Day Houston with her collection of antique Victorian bracelets and shared how you can own a part of this love story.