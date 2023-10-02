Antique Victorian Engagement Bracelets

Helen Schmidt shares the history of Victorian engagement bracelets

Example video title will go here for this video

In 1477 Archduke Maximillian of Austria gave Mary Burgundy a diamond ring, but the tradition only caught on with the elite. It wasn't really until 1947 when De Beers said "a diamond is forever" that diamond engagement rings began to replace the simple band.

In the Victorian Era, a groom would present a bracelet to his bride at the start of their engagement, and one on the day of their wedding.