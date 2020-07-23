x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

programs

Annual Underwear Affair

Tennille Thomas, Founder of Annual Underwear Affair, is providing a happier and healthier return to school for students.

HOUSTON — Annual Underwear Affair (AUA) has helped hundreds of Houston's youth prevent infections and disease. Their donation drive is open now through August 15. If you would like to donate socks, t-shirts and other undergarments, please visit their website here or mail the donations to this address: 

8765 Spring Cypress

Ste. L-104 Spring, TX 77379

The organization provides a one-week supply of undergarments for all school aged boys and girls in attendance. AUA needs donations of undergarments of all sizes. 

Contact them using these resources:

Website: tymelinemedia.com

Email: annualunderwearaffairinc@gmail.com

Phone: 214-289-0195