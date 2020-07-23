HOUSTON — Annual Underwear Affair (AUA) has helped hundreds of Houston's youth prevent infections and disease. Their donation drive is open now through August 15. If you would like to donate socks, t-shirts and other undergarments, please visit their website here or mail the donations to this address:
8765 Spring Cypress
Ste. L-104 Spring, TX 77379
The organization provides a one-week supply of undergarments for all school aged boys and girls in attendance. AUA needs donations of undergarments of all sizes.
Contact them using these resources:
Website: tymelinemedia.com
Email: annualunderwearaffairinc@gmail.com
Phone: 214-289-0195