An elevated dental experience at MINT Dentistry

Amy Vanderoef shares the details on what sets MINT Dentistry apart

HOUSTON — Call MINT Dentistry today at 833-879-6468 to book your appointment or visit them online at MINTDentistry.com.

MINT Dentistry has convenient locations all around Houston and just opened a new location in Friendswood.

Be sure to ask them about free whitening with PPO dental insurance. For those without insurance, there's no need to skip an appointment. Check out the MINT Dentistry discount plan here.

Follow MINT Dentistry on Facebook at @MINTDentistry and on Instagram at @MINTDentistry