"America's National Parks" and Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is executive producer and narrator of National Geographic's five-part documentary series "America's National Parks." The series takes viewers on an extraordinary venture across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to reveal the diversity and wonder of the United States. It's all part of Nat Geo's new summer programming event.

"America's National Parks" is an immersive, deep dive into the grandeur and beauty of the treasured landscapes that make up our collective national jewels. From the lush valley floors of Yosemite to the fiery, constantly erupting volcanoes of Hawai'i, these wild open spaces are home to amazing animal inhabitants, from some of the biggest bears on the planet to some of its toughest newts. Each one thrives in the nuanced ecosystems of these cherished parks. Some are seen in intimate glimpses, and others are television firsts, such as the elusive Mexican long-nosed bats feeding at night on the agave plant in Big Bend National Park.