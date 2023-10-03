America's Favorite Teacher, Eddie B

There is much more to teaching than reading, writing and arithmetic. Teachers often times feel like therapists and babysitters too.
Try to put yourself in their shoes. Can "you" deal with 15o kids a day and not say what you want to say?
Comedian Eddie B used that premise as an outlet for his frustrations as a teacher. After posting funny videos about "what teachers really say," he instantly became the unofficial voice of teachers all over America. Comedian Eddie B joins us ahead of his comedy show at Smart Financial Center.