x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Amazing Dental Solutions can help you love what hides beneath the mask

Dr. Amaning with Amazing Dental Solutions shares some good news on how a full mouth makeover can transform more than just your bite!

More Videos

HOUSTON — A trip to Amazing Dental Solutions can be easy and cost efficient, while also resulting in a better quality of life! Right now, Amazing Dental Solutions Implant Center has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers like you! Schedule an appointment today and get the gift of 15% off dental implants. This special offer is good through the end of May. You will also receive a free implant consultation when you call right now.

Contact them at (832) 408-9653 or visit AmazingDentalSolutions.com 

This content sponsored by Amazing Dental Solutions