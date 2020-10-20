Alzheimer's Association: Walk to End Alzheimer's

Richard Elbein, Executive Director of Alzheimer's Association, Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter is raising funds to provide critical care and support.

Web: The Alzheimer's Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.

The funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's helps the Alzheimer Association provide critical care and support services like the free 24/7 helpline, education programs and so much more.

Visit alz.org/walk to see how you can get involved.