Alt-Pop Breakout Star, Maude Latour

Maude Latour has had a whirlwind few years. The 23-year-old singer/songwriter signed her first record deal, graduated from Columbia University, amassed a passionate fanbase, and appeared on the cover of the Chicago Tribune and in the pages of The New York Times. The whole time, she's been honing her craft, pushing herself to tackle uncomfortable truths and blow open the idea of what a pop song can be. Latour began writing songs at 15. Then, years later, at the beginning of the pandemic, "One More Weekend" went viral, and she signed with Warner Records the next year. The singer/songwriter is always on the hunt to challenge herself musically and philosophically. Her latest EP, 001, captures her at a turning point with the previously released tracks like the upbeat anthem "Cyclone," nostalgic ballad "Probabilities," and "Lola," a resolute ode to intimacy, healing, and the solidarity you feel with the people closest to you. On 001, Latour is coming out of the sorrow that dominated 2021's Strangers Forever and is looking within to realize that incredible things have surrounded her all along.