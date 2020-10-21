Alliance of Community Assistance Ministries (ACAM)

ACAM has stepped forward to convene and problem solve during past natural disasters and economic downturns. ACAM's role in addressing the pandemic is consistent with a decade of collaborative leadership. ACAM empowers their 14 network partners to share lessons learned, leverage support, optimize programs, and cultivate relationships so the network can respond efficiently and effectively. They are currently engaged in several crisis response collaborative initiatives providing homelessness and eviction prevention services and food assistance. ACAM has also adapted their training and networking program so they can continue to provide timely, expert training to local assistance ministries.