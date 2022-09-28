x
Akili's Corner is building a map to greatness for adults on the autism spectrum and employers

Founder of Akili's corner, Akili Atkinson, and her mentee, Charlie Pierce, join us to share how it's helping autistic job seekers and employers to thrive!

HOUSTON — For a lot of people, the transition from graduation to work can be scary. So imagine you're a young adult attempting to navigate the workforce, while also living with autism. Founder of Akili's corner, Akili Atkinson, understands all too well how difficult working while on the spectrum can be. Akili and her mentee, Charlie Pierce, share how Akili's Corner is helping autistic job seekers and employers to thrive!

To learn more about Akili's Corner, or the great work being done, visit akiliscorner.com 

