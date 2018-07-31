When the Verizon IndyCar series raced at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year, Great Day Houston took cameras into the garage of the AJ Foyt Racing Team. Based in Waller, TX, AJ Foyt Racing is the only team in the series to call Texas home. Team President Larry Foyt gave Great Day Houston a tour of the team hauler that sets up at every track where the series races. Larry showed the cameras how the cars are stored on the top level of the transporter, as well as where the drivers meet with the engineers, and more.

AJ Foyt Racing Team driver Tony Kanaan appeared on Great Day Houston earlier this year as he prepared for the Indy 500 which you can watch here.

Tony also gave a behind the scenes interview with a producer when he was in Houston, which you can watch here.

