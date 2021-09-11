x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Affordable Debt Consolidation in Texas Helps Residents to Resolve Overwhelming Credit Card Debt

Tim Wilkins explains how Affordable Debt Consolidation helps consumers reduce debt from high-interest credit cards and personal loans

HOUSTON — A recent study by Wallet Hub reports that Texas residents have accumulated the second-highest amount of credit card debt in the nation, right behind California.  Affordable Debt Consolidation is a Texas company that specifically helps Texans with various debt relief programs. These include shopping for credit card debt consolidation loans, programs to reduce interest rates without a new loan, and a program to negotiate significant reductions of credit card and personal loan debt balances.  Speak to a Texas Debt Specialist and receive a free and no-obligation consultation by calling 800-816-1003 or visiting affordabledebtconsolidation.org.  

This content sponsored by: Affordable Debt Consolidation

In Other News

New floors just in time for holiday hosting