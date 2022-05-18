AEW Star Ricky Starks shares his journey to the top of professional wrestling

HOUSTON — New Orleans born and bred, 7-year-old Ricky Starks told his mom he was going to be a professional wrestler. Always true to his word, he's now the All Elite Wrestling FTW Champion, and is the ABSOLUTE future of the company. Ricky joined Deborah this morning on Great Day Houston to share his passion for the industry, and what fans can expect from tonight's event.
Get your tickets for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" live tonight at The University of Houston's Fertitta Center. Limited seats remain for this once-in-a-lifetime pro wrestling spectacle, featuring CM Punk, Sting, Chris Jericho, Hangman Adam Page, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, Jungle Boy, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, D.D.S., Darby Allin and many more!