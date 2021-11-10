x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Advanced Nerve & Health Center can help you walk pain-free after neuropathy treatment

Dr. Bao Thai, DC, explains how he can help patients reduce the painful symptoms of neuropathy

HOUSTON — Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to RescueMyNerve.com

Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited-time offer for Great Day Houston viewers.  For $29, the first 17 callers get a telehealth visit, an in-office consultation if you qualify, a copy of Dr. Bao Thai's "Neuropathy Getting on Your Nerves?" book, and a diagnostic nerve test to see if they can help.  This is a $299 value.

Advanced Nerve and Health Center is located at 8558 Katy Freeway, Suite 116, Houston, TX  77024.

This content sponsored by: Advanced Nerve and Health Center