Advanced Body Scan offers the Galleri Blood Panel Screening to detect over 50 types of cancer

HOUSTON — Advanced Body Scan has helped patients discover the signs of heart disease, cancer, and other diseases in their early stages for over a decade with their life saving scan. Many of these diseases show no symptoms until they have progressed or become fatal. Now they are adding more services to get an even better picture of your health.
The Galleri Blood Panel Screening is a blood test that can detect your predisposition to over 50 different types of cancer.
For more information about the Galleri Blood Panel, you can call 833-411-7226.
This content sponsored by Advanced Body Scan