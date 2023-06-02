Advanced Body Scan can detect heart disease, lung cancer & other health problems before they become deadly

February is American Heart Month, a time when everyone can focus on their cardiovascular health. According to the CDC, 697,000 Americans die each year from heart attacks, equating about 1 in every 5 deaths that could have been avoided. Advanced Body Scan offers a way to see if someone is at risk for heart disease.
Heart Disease includes:
- Irregular heart beats
- Heart problems you were born with
- Disease in the heart muscle
- Heart valve disease
- Blocked arteries
Advanced Body Scan has a special offer for Great Day Houston Viewers.
If you're one of the first 50 callers you'll receive the Couples Heart and Lung Scan for only $299. Just call 833-411-7226 or visit advancedbodyscan.com/gdh.
This content sponsored by Advanced Body Scan