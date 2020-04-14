Adults having a temper tantrum

Getting out frustration can feel so good, especially during this difficult time. Local Lens Houston visited Tantrums a while back... don't try this at home.
HOUSTON — Tantrums is a re-purposed house where you can go from room to room destroying stuff. They called it "relaxation after devastation," and tell you destroy your stress one sledgehammer at a time.
They are closed for business until Covid-19 passes. For more information, visit: tantrumsllc.com.
KHOU would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.