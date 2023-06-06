Adulting with the cast of "iCarly"

Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor share what their "iCarly" characters and their real life are like more than 10 years after the original series ended.

HOUSTON — "Nickelodeon's original "iCarly" series, which ran from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its initial run, "iCarly" became a pop culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.

Nathan Kress stars as Freddie Benson, a hopeless romantic with dreams of striking it big in the tech world, and he won't let his two divorces, or a failed startup, keep him down. Living at his mom's home with his step-daughter, Millicent, Freddie finds himself starting over again.

Jerry Trainor stars as Spencer Shay, a successful artist who has stayed true to his vision over the years and uses his newfound riches to create art and fund his sister's schemes. While Spencer can seem like an overgrown man-child at times, he was the one who raised Carly and will do anything to protect her."