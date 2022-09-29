Adam Morse and Julia Varvara are a filmmaking duo, defying adversity & winning along the way

HOUSTON — At the age of 19, actor Adam Morse was diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropathy; a disease that leads to sudden vision loss. While pursuing an education in the arts, director Julia Varvara tragically lost her parents. Both Adam and Julia understood that life gives you two options... sink or swim. They chose the latter! From sword fighting, to Directorial debuts, the pair are shaking up the film world!
"Suppression" is currently making it's round in film festivals. To learn more about the film, click here!
To keep in touch with Adam Morse, click here!
To keep in touch with Julia Varvara, click here!