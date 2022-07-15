Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub on her new memoir, "FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom"

HOUSTON — Best known for her role as computer genius Chloe O'Brien on the hit series "24", Mary Lynn Rajskub's also appeared in notable projects like "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gilmore Girls", and " Legally Blonde 2". However, she doesn't consider herself a household name like some of her co-stars.
Instead, Mary Lynn Rajskub calls herself "fame-ish". It's the topic of her new memoir "FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom".
She joined Great Day Houston ahead of her stand up show in Houston this Sunday.
To order her book, click here
Mary Lynn Rajskub LIVE on tour:
- Sunday. July 17
- 7:30pm
- At IMPROV Houston
- 713-333-8800