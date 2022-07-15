x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub on her new memoir, "FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom"

Mary Lynn Rajskub chats about what it's like to "kind of somehow sometimes have a name in Hollywood"

More Videos

HOUSTON — Best known for her role as computer genius Chloe O'Brien on the hit series "24", Mary Lynn Rajskub's also appeared in notable projects like "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gilmore Girls", and " Legally Blonde 2".  However, she doesn't consider herself a household name like some of her co-stars. 

Instead, Mary Lynn Rajskub calls herself "fame-ish". It's the topic of her new memoir "FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom".

She joined Great Day Houston ahead of her stand up show in Houston this Sunday. 

To order her book, click here 

Mary Lynn Rajskub LIVE on tour: 

Paid Advertisement