Actress & author Danica McKellar is making math fun for kids

HOUSTON — Mathematician, actress, and New York Times bestselling author Danica McKellar continues to make math fun and accessible to kids in her new picture book "Double Puppy Trouble", which teaches the power of doubling through a playful puppy romp, with adorable illustrations by Josée Masse.
In "Double Puppy Trouble", readers meet Moxie Jo, a spunky, energetic girl who always must have the MOST of everything. If she doesn't have the most toys, the most As on tests, or the most time on the swing, she makes the MOST noise. Moxie finds a magical stick that can double anything, and she doesn't hesitate to use it. But then the button gets stuck—one puppy became two, two became four... Soon the house is flooded with 1,024 puppies! It only takes working with her younger brother, Clark, to break the magic spell.
Danica McKellar, a summa cum laude graduate of UCLA with a degree in mathematics, is dedicated to changing the way math is perceived by kids. A strong advocate for math education, Danica set out to inspire even the most reluctant of math students and show them that math isn't boring or scary, via kid-friendly stories that introduce math concepts in a playful way. This latest addition is no exception. "Double Puppy Trouble" teaches multiplication through puppy-fueled chaos and a message of gratitude, with a double helping of fun to delight kids and parents alike!