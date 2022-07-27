Actress & author Danica McKellar is making math fun for kids

In "Double Puppy Trouble", readers meet Moxie Jo, a spunky, energetic girl who always must have the MOST of everything. If she doesn't have the most toys, the most As on tests, or the most time on the swing, she makes the MOST noise. Moxie finds a magical stick that can double anything, and she doesn't hesitate to use it. But then the button gets stuck—one puppy became two, two became four... Soon the house is flooded with 1,024 puppies! It only takes working with her younger brother, Clark, to break the magic spell.