Actor Billy Gardell was destined for success in comedy

Currently starring on "Bob Hearts Abishola," Billy Gardell will also appear on this weekend's "Secret Celebrity Renovation"

HOUSTON — He's currently on a comedy tour and is stopping by the Joke Joint Comedy Showcase this weekend.

A die-hard Steelers fan, Billy Gardell got into stand-up comedy after a bet from his co-workers that he wouldn't jump on stage at an open mic night. He took the bet and he owes them his career, as he spent the next 20 years in comedy, touring the nation, before landing the male lead role opposite Melissa McCarthy in CBS's smash hit, "Mike and Molly."

That show ran for 6 years and Billy has been a hot ticket ever since, most recently being seen on CMT's "Sun Records" and CBS's "Young Sheldon." For more information, log on to billygardell.com

The season two premiere of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION airs on Friday, July 29, 7pm CT. Comedian and actor Billy Gardell, star of CBS' hit comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to renovate the home of his best friend's mother, Marianne O'Connell. In an emotional tribute, Billy takes home improvement contractor "Boston Rob" Mariano to his late father's neighborhood bar, where Rob surprises Billy with a special dedication in honor of his dad.