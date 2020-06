From mosquito control and termite elimination to pool maintenance and landscaping, ABC can help your home

HOUSTON — ABC Home and Commercial Services has a special offer for Great Day viewers...receive $50 off your initial service when scheduling reoccurring services.

This offer expires June 18, 2020.

For more information, log on to ABCHomeAndCommercial.com or give them a call at 281-730-9500.

For details on "A Child's Hope" and to help sponsor a child in Haiti, log on to AChildsHope.org.