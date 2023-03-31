A weekend overview of the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four weekend

METRO is providing free rides for the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four activities on all three METRORail lines from Friday, March 31 – Monday, April 3. The complimentary rides on the Red, Green and Purple lines are courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, a proud partner of the 2023 NCAA Final Four. For routes and schedules, customers are invited to download the RideMetro app or visit www.ridemetro.org to plan their trips. Customers can also sign up for service alerts for real time information and follow METRO on our social media channels.