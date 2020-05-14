A vital health checkup with MINT Dentistry

Dr. Field Harrison discusses the importance of keeping up your dental hygiene

MINT Dentistry wants to help keep your health in check during this time of COVID-19. Founder and Chairman Dr. Field Harrison talked with Deborah Duncan about the importance of maintaining your dental checkups and teeth cleanings. Dr. Harrison says keeping these appointments is vital to your health, as it helps boost your immune system and fight off illnesses.

MINT Dentistry provides the best quality dental care and experience. They offer a team dentistry approach at MINT, with multiple doctors at each location. A variety of services are offered: exams, cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, at-home whitening, and emergency dental care, if needed.

The team at MINT goes above and beyond to make your appointment safe by following all CDC and ADA guidelines. Each patient and staff member is screened with a temperature check and health questionnaire. Staff is equipped with protective gear and they are maintaining social distancing. The office is clean and disinfected at all times. Patients have the option to wait in the car before a scheduled appointment.

In the month of May, patients get a free mask at their appointment and in turn, MINT donates a mask to a local hospital.

MINT Dentistry has also given back in other ways to the community during this time, holding grocery giveaways and donated iPads to a local jail.

