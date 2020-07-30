HOUSTON — A Houston treasure since 1971, The Cottage Shop is a one-of-a-kind designer resale boutique owned and operated by The Women's Home. 100 Percent of sales contribute directly to the organization's mission of building communities that strengthen women and support families as they reclaim their stability. Great Day's Cristina Kooker went virtual shopping for a cause.
A thrift shop dedicated to designer duds
It's coined "a thrifter's paradise," Great Day Houston shops designer items on a dime. 100 percent of the proceeds directly impact The Women's Home.