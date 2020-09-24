A soulful conversation with Joss Stone

HOUSTON — Find Joss Stone's "A Cuppa Happy" podcast streaming on all podcast platforms, including Apple podcasts and Spotify. For more information, log on to JossStone.com .

Joss Stone is a Grammy and Brit award-winning artist known for her albums "The Soul Sessions", "Mind Body & Soul", and "Water for Your Soul". She talked with Deborah Duncan about her incredible career and what it was like to share the stage with legendary artists like James Brown, Gladys Knight and Melissa Etheridge.