What's better than whiter teeth & a confidence boost in just minutes? Scott DeFalco of Power Swabs tells us how we can achieve both with this teeth whitening system
HOUSTON — Power Swabs has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Get 40% off plus free shipping and a free quick stick when you order right now. Call 800-716-9286 or visit Power Swabs online at powerswabs.com
This content sponsored by: Power Swabs
In Other News
A quick and easy teeth whitening system
KHOU would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.