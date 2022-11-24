A preview of Theatre Under The Stars' production of "Mary Poppins"

Great Day Houston takes a sneak peek at production for "Mary Poppins."

HOUSTON — A couple of years ago, one of the world's most amazing actors came to Great Day Houston to share details of her book, "Home Work: A Memoir Of My Hollywood Years". Dame Julie Andrews spoke about the power of theatre and the silver screen.

One of her most famous movies will be represented in Houston's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Actors will "step in time" to kick off their production of "Mary Poppins".

Deborah Duncan spoke with the Artistic Director for Theatre Under The Stars, Dan Knechtges, and actors Olivia Hernandez And Matt Loher about the show and Houston's "practically perfect" theatre scene.

73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 9 a.m.

houstontx.gov/thanksgivingparade

Mary Poppins will run from December 6 - 24.