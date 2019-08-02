HOUSTON — Since 1913, the Houston Symphony has been one of the highlights of our city. It’s both one of the country’s longest running performing arts organizations, and the largest performing arts organization in the city, using 88 full time professional musicians and hosting 170 concerts annually. Their Executive Director and CEO, John Mangum, gives Deborah some highlights of the upcoming season. For more information and tickets, log on to HoustonSymphony.org

- The Ella Fitzgerald Songbook

Romantic Standards with POPS conductor Steven Reineke and Broadway Vocalists Montego Glover, Capathia Jenkins and N’Kenge

February 15 – 17

- Wild, Wild West

Family Series of Western Favorites welcoming all ages, including infants

February 16

- Eschenbach and Josefowicz

Classical Concert featuring sensational violinist Leila Josefowicz

February 28, March 2 – 3

- Debussy’s La Mer

All-French program featuring Susan Graham singing Berlioz

March 8 – 10

- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in Concert

Screening of 1977 Classic with live symphonic score

March 22 – 24

- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert

Screening of 1980 masterpiece with live symphonic score

November 8 – 10

- The Music of Led Zeppelin

50th Anniversary of group featuring set of best-known songs performed alongside full rock band

April 19

- Bluebeard’s Castle

Semi-Staged Opera featuring music director Andres Orozco-Estrada

May 16 - 17

