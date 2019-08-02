HOUSTON — Since 1913, the Houston Symphony has been one of the highlights of our city. It’s both one of the country’s longest running performing arts organizations, and the largest performing arts organization in the city, using 88 full time professional musicians and hosting 170 concerts annually. Their Executive Director and CEO, John Mangum, gives Deborah some highlights of the upcoming season. For more information and tickets, log on to HoustonSymphony.org
- The Ella Fitzgerald Songbook
Romantic Standards with POPS conductor Steven Reineke and Broadway Vocalists Montego Glover, Capathia Jenkins and N’Kenge
February 15 – 17
- Wild, Wild West
Family Series of Western Favorites welcoming all ages, including infants
February 16
- Eschenbach and Josefowicz
Classical Concert featuring sensational violinist Leila Josefowicz
February 28, March 2 – 3
- Debussy’s La Mer
All-French program featuring Susan Graham singing Berlioz
March 8 – 10
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in Concert
Screening of 1977 Classic with live symphonic score
March 22 – 24
- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
Screening of 1980 masterpiece with live symphonic score
November 8 – 10
- The Music of Led Zeppelin
50th Anniversary of group featuring set of best-known songs performed alongside full rock band
April 19
- Bluebeard’s Castle
Semi-Staged Opera featuring music director Andres Orozco-Estrada
May 16 - 17
