HOUSTON — Since 1913, the Houston Symphony has been one of the highlights of our city.  It’s both one of the country’s longest running performing arts organizations, and the largest performing arts organization in the city, using 88 full time professional musicians and hosting 170 concerts annually.  Their Executive Director and CEO, John Mangum, gives Deborah some highlights of the upcoming season.  For more information and tickets, log on to HoustonSymphony.org

- The Ella Fitzgerald Songbook

  Romantic Standards with POPS conductor Steven Reineke and Broadway Vocalists Montego Glover, Capathia Jenkins and N’Kenge

  February 15 – 17

- Wild, Wild West

  Family Series of Western Favorites welcoming all ages, including infants

  February 16

- Eschenbach and Josefowicz

  Classical Concert featuring sensational violinist Leila Josefowicz

  February 28, March 2 – 3

- Debussy’s La Mer

  All-French program featuring Susan Graham singing Berlioz

  March 8 – 10

- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in Concert

  Screening of 1977 Classic with live symphonic score

  March 22 – 24

- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert

  Screening of 1980 masterpiece with live symphonic score

  November 8 – 10

- The Music of Led Zeppelin

  50th Anniversary of group featuring set of best-known songs performed   alongside full rock band

  April 19

- Bluebeard’s Castle

  Semi-Staged Opera featuring music director Andres Orozco-Estrada

  May 16 - 17

