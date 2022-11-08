A new independent bookshop, Basket Books and Art, opens in Montrose

Basket Books and Art is a new independent bookstore and art gallery located in east Montrose

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A new independent bookshop, Basket Books and Art, has opened in Montrose. Owners Laura Hughes and Edwin Smalling spoke with Deborah Duncan about how the store combines their love of art and literature.

Customers can browse books on art theory, philosophy, and travel while enjoying art pieces from local creators. The second floor serves as an exhibition space for both local and global artists.

Basket Books and Art is hosting a closing reception for their "Hallows" art exhibition. The event will take place at their store from 3pm to 5pm this Saturday. For more information, visit basket-books.com

Basket Books and Art