A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"

Great Day Houston takes a road trip to Livingston, Texas to tour Naskila Casino.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino.

Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.

Once there, players have almost 800 different games to choose from and two delicious restaurants.

Of course, the casino also offers the chance to win Texas-sized prizes. Naskila has partnered with Gallery Furniture's Mattress Mac for a special December promotion.

"On Fridays, December 9, 16, 23, beginning at 8 p.m., one winner every fifteen minutes will be selected to win a $250 Lowes or Home Depot Gift Card. Then at 9 p.m., one final winner will be selected to receive a Gallery Furniture gift card of the week. Grand Finale on December 26th at 9:00 p.m., one winner will receive $25,000 Cash!"

For more information on Naskila Casino, visit naskila.com or call 936-563-2WIN