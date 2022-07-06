A look back at landmark civil rights case Lawrence V. Texas

Lawyer Mitchell Katine played a pivotal role in the Supreme Court Case Lawrence V. Texas, which laid the legal groundwork for marriage equality

HOUSTON — It was seven years ago this month that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. Obergefell v. Hodges was a landmark civil rights case many years in the making, and Lawyer Mitchell Katine was a key figure.

This part of a long and winding road started in 1998. Police responded to a supposed robbery, at a residence in Houston, TX. Instead of a burglar, police stated they discovered a gay couple in bed.

At the time, sodomy laws in Texas made that illegal so John Lawrence and Tyron Garner were arrested. That case made its way to the United States Supreme Court, where they we represented by Houston lawyer, Mitchell Katine.

Lawrence v. Texas ruled that anti-sodomy laws be struck down across the nation. The case paved the way for another big victory, Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples.