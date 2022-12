Friends, colleagues and former guests celebrate Deborah Duncan's 20 years at KHOU 11

HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning.

After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston.

Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah Duncan!