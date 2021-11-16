A look at the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "TOOTSIE"

The musical follows a talented but volatile actor whose reputation forces him to adopt a new identity as a woman to land a job.

HOUSTON — The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "TOOTSIE", is making a stop here in Houston. Based on the 1982 comedy film, the musical follows a talented but volatile actor whose reputation forces him to adopt a new identity as a woman to land a job.

Payton Reilly, who plays Sandy Lester, joined Great Day Houston ahead of their debut performance in Houston.

"TOOTSIE" will be at The Hobby Center from November 16 - 21, 2021.

