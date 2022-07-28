A Gracious Neighbor

HOUSTON — Chris Cander was first a reader of books. Her favorite gift as a kid was a dictionary, which she read from cover to cover. At the age of 10, she published her first poem and won a regional creative writing contest. As a teen and early 20s she wrote stories. Then she wrote non-fiction during her 30s. When Cander started her first novel, at age 37, she realized that was where she wanted to focus her literary energy. She's now 52 and has just released her fourth novel.