A good night's rest is the gift that keeps on giving for years to come

Texas Mattress Makers designs beds for you so you get a great night's sleep and wake up rested and ready.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a Black Friday super sale for Great Day viewers. Right now get up to 25% off, plus a free box spring, a free cooling technology upgrade, and free delivery on select mattresses.

As a reminder, these savings are on top of already factory-low prices.

You can buy your mattress in one of their showrooms or online.

Visit texasmattressmakers.com for all six locations, including their newest location in Rosenberg, or call them at 713-341-6252. Be sure to click on the chatbox on their website to chat with a mattress expert.