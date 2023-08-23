A front row seat at Ostora's immersive cirque-style performance

HOUSTON — When's the last time you went for drinks and a bite to eat and didn't want to blink, for fear you'd miss something amazing? That captivating experience is what you can expect to find on the last Wednesday of every month, when Ostora takes over the Ivy House for an enchanting evening of fantasy, magic, and burlesque. Ostora brings to stage 'The Fate of the White Snake,' a cirque style show inspired by the Chinese legend of the white snake.