Members of The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston joined Great Day to share their history, mission and education conference happening this weekend.

HOUSTON — The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. focuses its efforts and energies on improving the lives of youth in our community by pursuing our "Four for the Future" programs: (1) Mentoring (2) Health & Wellness (3) Education and (4) Economic Empowerment, as well as, focusing on "Leadership Development" to cultivate the next generation of leaders.

The Metropolitan Houston Chapter has a rich history of programs that seek to improve the community and positively affect economic development. Programs such as "Keeping Our Kids Out of the Criminal Justice Pipeline," "Mentoring to Medicine," The Next Chapter: A College Tour Experience, The Collegiate Leadership Forum, and various education programs and initiatives help our middle school, high school, and college-aged mentees develop to their fullest potential.

Through their mentoring programs, they have engaged and influenced thousands of young people and provided over 2,000 hours of mentoring.

A Framework for Schooling: The State of the Black ManChild in Education Conference

Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19

Hyatt Regency-Downtown Houston

For more information, click here.

To learn more about The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston, Inc., visit 100blackmenhou.org.