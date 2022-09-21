A chat with the creatives behind Salsa Y Salud

HOUSTON — Associate Producer of Salsa y Salud, Cheryl Blanchard is a dancing machine! Originally from New York, she moved to Houston and concurred the salsa scene! Artistic Director Reinaldo Costa climbed the dancing latter, when he moved from Cuba. Learning closely from the great Raul Orlando Edwards, Costa is now teaching others to salsa with style and grace! Both will be attending Salsa y Salud, with performances in the show!