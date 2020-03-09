A chat with Heavy Metal Legend / Twisted Sister front-man Dee Snider

HOUSTON — To watch Dee Snider's music video "For the Love of Metal," visit: Youtube.com/ForTheLoveOfMetal
Dee's latest studio single "Prove Me Wrong" can be heard here: Youtube.com/ProveMeWrong
To order Dee's new live album and DVD/Blu-Ray combo, log on to napalmrecordsamerica.com/deesnider
To buy or stream their documentary by filmmaker Andrew Horn: twistedsisterthemovie.com
For more about Dee Snider and Twisted Sister: deesnider.com
If you'd like to listen to "House Of Hair," find the station nearest you at houseofhaironline.com