A celebration of culture and heart

Adriana Alaniz's son was diagnosed with a Congenital Heart Defect. She now focuses on bringing CHD awareness by making sacred hearts and wings.

HOUSTON — Barrio Antiguo opened in the Houston Heights back in 2003. They are known for their furniture designs and imported Mexican home goods. In 2018, they closed their brick-and-mortar doors. During the relaunch, Adriana Alaniz's son, Axel, was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) and required immediate heart surgery. It was a big setback, but it also gave Adriana a huge passion for sacred hearts. 

To continue to follow Adriana and Axel's story and see what Barrio Antiguo has to offer, click here

You can also give them a like on Facebook and a follow on Instagram @barrioantiguohouston

