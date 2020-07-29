x
A big workout in a tiny package

3x3FIT is a full-body workout that you can take anywhere. This low to no-impact workout packs a big punch though, promising to get you that long and lean.

HOUSTON — 3x3FIT has a special offer for the first 200 customers!  

3x3FIT Super Bargain Includes:

•    1 Set – Weighted 3X3FIT Rings 1.5 lbs. each

•    1 Set – SHORT Tension Cords (10″)

•    1 Set – LONG Tension Cords  ( 16″ – 24.5″ You will be directed to choose based on your height)

•    (1)  *73″ (Light Tension) POWER CORD with (2) Steel Clips

•    1 DVD – FLAT BELLY ABS & SCULPTED ARMS – 35 mins

•    1 DVD – SIT & SCULPT – 40 mins

•    1 DVD – POWER SCUPT ARMS 27 mins

•    1 DVD -  DANCE SCULPT – 20 mins

•    3 MONTH MEMBERSHIP TO ONDEMAND (Dozens of workouts!)

3x3fitondemand.com