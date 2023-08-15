A Behind-the-scenes tour of how beer is made at True Anomaly Brewing Co.

Michael Duckworth, CEO of True Anomaly, explains the fascinating process of creating their award-winning beers

HOUSTON — True Anomaly is participating in the 2023 Houston Craft Beer Month partnership with Houston Food Bank. True Anomaly, along with other participating breweries in the city, will donate proceeds of their sales to the food bank to help fight hunger in our community. Your visit to the brewery will cool you down and provide meals to families in need.

True Anomaly Brewing Co. is located at 2012 Dallas St in EaDo, and recently won 2023 Brewery of the Year at the annual Texas Craft Brewer's Cup, along with multiple gold and silver medals for individual beers.

"It's a twist on a familiar narrative: four guys start out in a garage with some brewing equipment and a dream — and after hundreds of test batches, learn to hone their craft. Though, this group may have a bit of a leg up, coming from a background as being former rocket scientists, space-suit developers, and mission managers. What started in the garage has grown into True Anomaly and our lineup of out-of-this-world beer recipes.