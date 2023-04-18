A beautiful friendship formed through the power of music

HOUSTON — On February 5, 2015, William Gray was on Great Day Houston to help promote a film festival put on by ReelAbilities, and Keeton Coffman was promoting his music. After the show Keeton approached William's mom, Uti Pieters-Gray, and offered to meet with William to give him a few music lessons and help him record a song. They met at Keeton's, Rehearsal Room Music School, a few weeks later and William has been taking lessons from him ever since. At the time, William only played piano, but now plays multiple instruments and is a songwriter as well. Keeton has become not just his teacher, but his friend and mentor. Keeton has been so encouraging, inclusive and supportive of William and shares his story and talents with anyone who'll listen.