9/11 Anniversary: Remembering those who lost their lives 22 years ago

Retired NYPD Sergeant Michele Mason shares her experience as a first responder on September 11, 2001, and why she is now a part of the Ground Zero 360 organization.

HOUSTON — Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Between the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. and a downed plane in Shanksville, Pa., almost 3,000 people died. Ranging in age from 2 to 85 years old.

Sergeant Michele Mason proudly served with the NYPD for 21 years. While assigned to the 41st Precinct, Michele was an initial responder to the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and was present for the collapse of both towers.

Michele relocated to New Braunfels, Texas for health conditions related to toxic exposure at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001.

Michele officially started with Ground Zero 360 in 2014. Her mission is to support the Ground Zero 360 families and bring awareness to the lingering health issues experienced by members of the 9/11 community resulting from toxic exposure to working and volunteering at the World Trade Center.

Ground Zero 360 uses art to explore the events of 9/11 and the implications of terrorism on our society, specifically honoring the emergency personnel who died and responded to the terror attacks. Surviving family members and first responders travel with the exhibit to explain the significance of the art, photos, and personal artifacts. The exhibition has been to over 30 cities around the world and has been viewed by over 1.5 million people.