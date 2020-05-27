HOUSTON — Aniyah Cotton, a 9-year-old with her own talk show, joins Great Day Houston's Deborah Duncan. Cotton recently had the opportunity to shadow Kelly Clarkson for a day on the set of "The Kelly Clarkson Show". The pint sized presenter uploads interviews to her YouTube channel. Her videos feature Houston personalities and other child entrepreneurs. To stay up to date, you can follow Aniyah here.
9 -year-old Talk Show Host, Aniyah Cotton
